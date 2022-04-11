Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 28,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,906 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $26.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.28. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $664.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.14 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $2,440,248.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,858. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

