Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $13.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 232,552 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 116,957 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth about $962,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,708,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 554,687 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 254,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,669 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

