CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives $29.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.92.

Several research firms have commented on CNP. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average is $27.49. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.94.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

