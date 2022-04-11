Central Asia Metals (CAML) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Central Asia Metals (LON: CAML) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/5/2022 – Central Asia Metals had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 265 ($3.48) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Central Asia Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($4.07) to GBX 340 ($4.46). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Central Asia Metals had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 265 ($3.48) price target on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Central Asia Metals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 320 ($4.20) price target on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Central Asia Metals had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 265 ($3.48) price target on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Central Asia Metals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 320 ($4.20) price target on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Central Asia Metals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 320 ($4.20) price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Central Asia Metals had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 265 ($3.48) price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Central Asia Metals had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 265 ($3.48) price target on the stock.

Shares of CAML traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 272 ($3.57). 864,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,327. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 227.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 233.70. The company has a market cap of £478.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21. Central Asia Metals plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 187.47 ($2.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 386 ($5.06).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Central Asia Metals’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a yield of 5%. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, is a base metals producer. It produces copper through its 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and produces zinc and lead at its Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

