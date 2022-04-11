Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.39

Shares of Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.39 and last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 136165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Central Japan Railway ( OTCMKTS:CJPRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. On average, analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

