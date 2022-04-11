ChainX Price Tops $1.96 on Exchanges (PCX)

ChainX (PCX) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for $1.96 or 0.00004944 BTC on popular exchanges. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $24.57 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00043485 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,989.54 or 0.07522903 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,596.35 or 0.99640482 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

