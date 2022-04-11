Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CTHR. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
CTHR stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.31.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Get Rating)
Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.
