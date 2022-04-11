Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CTHR. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

CTHR stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.31.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

