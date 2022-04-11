Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Charter Communications by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $680.00 to $620.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $746.29.

Shares of CHTR traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $561.29. The stock had a trading volume of 44,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,937. The company’s 50-day moving average is $579.26 and its 200 day moving average is $634.44. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.82 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $96.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

