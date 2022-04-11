Chatham Capital Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 19,930 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 28,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 42,664 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 491,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,536,000 after buying an additional 28,710 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,783 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $53.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average of $52.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

