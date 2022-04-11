Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Trading Up 6%

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) shares shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.75 and last traded at $52.85. 9,487 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 495,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.87.

Several research firms have commented on PLCE. StockNews.com began coverage on Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $702.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.02.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Children’s Place by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,915,000 after acquiring an additional 23,438 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 506,079 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 495,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after buying an additional 91,476 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after buying an additional 35,473 shares during the period.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

