Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Trading Up 6%

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) shares shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.75 and last traded at $52.85. 9,487 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 495,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.87.
Several research firms have commented on PLCE. StockNews.com began coverage on Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.43.
The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $702.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.02.
In other news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Children’s Place by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,915,000 after acquiring an additional 23,438 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 506,079 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 495,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after buying an additional 91,476 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after buying an additional 35,473 shares during the period.
Children’s Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Children’s Place (PLCE)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.