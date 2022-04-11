Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Stock Position Decreased by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the period. Chimera Investment comprises approximately 1.1% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Chimera Investment worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 147.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

CIM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 71,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,523. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 71.47% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Chimera Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.