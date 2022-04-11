Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $5.41

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.41, but opened at $5.73. Chindata Group shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 14,514 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,840,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,480,000 after purchasing an additional 499,395 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 16.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
