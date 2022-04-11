Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $5.41

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.41, but opened at $5.73. Chindata Group shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 14,514 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.17 million. Chindata Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 3.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,840,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,480,000 after purchasing an additional 499,395 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 16.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

