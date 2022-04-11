Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Price Target Raised to 550.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from 530.00 to 550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $515.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 540.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $411.89.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock opened at $20.27 on Thursday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

