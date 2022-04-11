Cim Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,086 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,172 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 61.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,294 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,319 shares of company stock worth $1,358,781. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSFS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $41.62 on Monday. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.70.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.14%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

