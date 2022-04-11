Cim Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,581 Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZWS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of ZWS opened at $35.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $38.31.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $232.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.24%.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

