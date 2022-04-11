Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $433,000 Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Knowles during the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Knowles in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Knowles during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Knowles during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 29.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KN. Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knowles in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knowles currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $569,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $293,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,323 shares of company stock worth $1,924,762. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KN stock opened at $19.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.29. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $234.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

