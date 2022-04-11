Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 172.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,843 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Skillz were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after buying an additional 7,832,795 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,225,000 after buying an additional 5,253,320 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 659.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,479,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,526,000 after buying an additional 1,284,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,714,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after buying an additional 1,124,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 3rd quarter worth $5,617,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skillz alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SKLZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.36.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 101,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skillz stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. Skillz Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.81.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Skillz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.