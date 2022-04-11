Cim Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,119 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,238 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,726,000 after buying an additional 42,739 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the third quarter worth $233,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 15.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.3% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 136,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,309,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 7.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $67.72 on Monday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $82.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.52 and its 200 day moving average is $72.52.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $159.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 49.43%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

