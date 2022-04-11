Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Sets New 1-Year High at $139.10

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $139.10 and last traded at $138.29, with a volume of 966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.89.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CINF. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

