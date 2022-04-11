Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Cineworld Group (LON:CINE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cineworld Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 77.50 ($1.02).

Shares of CINE opened at GBX 32.51 ($0.43) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £446.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04. Cineworld Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26.27 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 105.70 ($1.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 35.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 46.81.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

