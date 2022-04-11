Citigroup Downgrades Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) to Neutral

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CFG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $41.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

