Citigroup Lowers Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) to Neutral

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QSR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

NYSE:QSR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.25. 79,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,300. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,369,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth $14,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

