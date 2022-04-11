Clarius Group LLC Acquires 10 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after buying an additional 444,581 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,087,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in AutoZone by 556,107.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150,149 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $161,309,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AutoZone by 26.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,057.21.

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof acquired 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,944.66 per share, for a total transaction of $503,666.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,182 shares of company stock valued at $12,816,334. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AZO traded down $31.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,159.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,099. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,367.96 and a twelve month high of $2,221.56. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,953.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,908.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

