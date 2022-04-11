Clarius Group LLC Acquires 52 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBAC traded down $11.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $361.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,931. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.86. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $274.60 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.61 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

