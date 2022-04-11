Clarius Group LLC Acquires 6,731 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,798,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 66,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($131.15) to £120 ($157.38) in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($118.03) to £110 ($144.26) in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,780.83.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.99. 460,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,490,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average is $59.77. The firm has a market cap of $219.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 506.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $48.96 and a 1 year high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.