Clarius Group LLC Boosts Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,901 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,789,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,135,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $3,598,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABC traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.65. The stock had a trading volume of 67,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,099. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.03. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $166.90.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total value of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,710 shares of company stock worth $25,774,825 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.86.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

