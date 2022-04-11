Clarius Group LLC Buys 1,099 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,174 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after buying an additional 2,673,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after buying an additional 552,812 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIO. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.20) to GBX 5,100 ($66.89) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,348.63.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.72. The company had a trading volume of 160,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,550. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.63 and a 200 day moving average of $70.61.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $4.785 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

