Clarius Group LLC Buys 28 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Equinix by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Equinix by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 7.9% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix stock traded down $9.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $759.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,384. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $713.12 and its 200-day moving average is $762.86. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $662.26 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 223.83%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Argus decreased their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.22.

About Equinix (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.