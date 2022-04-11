Clarius Group LLC Buys 298 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,970,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,537,000 after purchasing an additional 235,015 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,874,000 after purchasing an additional 450,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,918,000 after purchasing an additional 32,374 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,765,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,844,000 after acquiring an additional 170,752 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.16. The company had a trading volume of 937,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,917,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.48 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.59.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

