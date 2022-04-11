Clarius Group LLC Buys 408 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $666,080,000 after buying an additional 836,350 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $571,919,000 after buying an additional 9,673,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,404,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,107,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $363,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,829,222 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $350,747,000 after buying an additional 2,315,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,572,273. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $61.50.

A number of analysts have commented on UBER shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

