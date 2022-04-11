Clarius Group LLC Grows Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Barclays from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BCS downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.60.

Shares of Barclays stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,278,827. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2174 per share. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.19%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

