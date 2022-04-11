Clarius Group LLC Grows Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,681 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,940. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.61. 42,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,556. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.26 and its 200-day moving average is $259.63. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.29 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

