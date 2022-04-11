Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in V.F. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in V.F. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Williams Capital cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.95.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,991. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day moving average is $67.12. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

V.F. Profile (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

