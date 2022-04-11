Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.84. The company had a trading volume of 69,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,653. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $142.53 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Vertical Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.25.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

