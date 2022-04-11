Clarius Group LLC Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 129.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.29. 31,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,631. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.70 and its 200 day moving average is $71.04. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.83%.

PFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.