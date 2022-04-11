Clarius Group LLC Has $882,000 Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $408.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.77.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO traded down $8.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $333.98. 16,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,950. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $329.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $299.68 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.77%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

