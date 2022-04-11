Clarius Group LLC Has $969,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $234.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,521. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.47. The stock has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.85 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,582. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

