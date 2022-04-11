Clarius Group LLC Increases Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $46,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.69.

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,354. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.98. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.65 and a 12-month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

