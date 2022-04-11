Clarius Group LLC Purchases 186 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,233 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

AXP traded down $6.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.65. The company had a trading volume of 129,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $134.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.88.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.82%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

