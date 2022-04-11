Clarius Group LLC Purchases 408 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,339 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,745,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 127,101 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 23,857 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,893,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.07. The stock had a trading volume of 35,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,481. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.31. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $122.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $349,068.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,766 shares of company stock worth $3,118,989 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

