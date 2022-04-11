Clarius Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.74. 118,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,553,252. The company has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.07. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.15.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

