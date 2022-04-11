Clarius Group LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 140,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

ADPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $184,594.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 4,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $53,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,869 shares of company stock worth $366,357. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADPT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,846. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $44.97.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.