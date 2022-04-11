Clarius Group LLC Takes $304,000 Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CERN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,317 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cerner by 88.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cerner by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,549 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $89,543,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 8.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,522,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,986,000 after purchasing an additional 651,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,802. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $93.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

