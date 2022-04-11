CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives $193.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.80.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CL King downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,179,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,560,000 after purchasing an additional 61,177 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,653,000 after purchasing an additional 403,767 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 737,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,879,000 after purchasing an additional 97,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 622,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMC Materials stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.29. The company had a trading volume of 499,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,363. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.08. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.12 and a beta of 1.18.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $317.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.60%.

CMC Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.