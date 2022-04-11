CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Downgraded by CL King to “Neutral”

CL King cut shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised CMC Materials from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $188.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $175.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $197.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.00 and its 200-day moving average is $164.08.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $317.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.50 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CMC Materials by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CMC Materials by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CMC Materials by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CMC Materials by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,169 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

