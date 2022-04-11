Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 540,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.82% of Cognyte Software worth $8,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 10.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 13.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 7.6% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 19,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGNT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.21. 24,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,791. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $28.55.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.56 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CGNT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

