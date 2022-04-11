Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE FOF opened at $12.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $15.78.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOF. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 69.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 53,715 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.