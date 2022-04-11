Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.47). Coherus BioSciences posted earnings of ($2.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.32 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 87.92% and a negative return on equity of 224.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 49.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Bbva USA increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 478.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 735,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $19.32.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

