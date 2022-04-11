Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 4,858 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 3.59% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 2.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 578.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period.

FMAY opened at $37.83 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $38.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.48.

