Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.45% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter worth about $155,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

QUS opened at $124.91 on Monday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $113.62 and a 12-month high of $131.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.45.

